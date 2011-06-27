  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/521.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower241 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Sport Lineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Concierge Servicesyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Navigation System w/Touchpadyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Automatic High Beamsyes
18" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
M Sport Brakesyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3635 lbs.
Gross weight4540 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height54.8 in.
Maximum payload840 lbs.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Estoril Blue
Interior Colors
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Oyster Dakota/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
