4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,588*
Total Cash Price
$50,723
440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,436*
Total Cash Price
$68,127
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,282*
Total Cash Price
$49,728
430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,048*
Total Cash Price
$70,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$975
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,119
|$5,229
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$706
|$3,091
|$2,907
|$6,703
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,227
|$1,889
|$3,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,071
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,238
|Financing
|$2,727
|$2,194
|$1,624
|$1,016
|$367
|$7,928
|Depreciation
|$12,960
|$5,368
|$4,388
|$4,917
|$4,296
|$31,930
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,512
|$10,445
|$9,691
|$13,317
|$12,623
|$66,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,310
|$1,355
|$1,403
|$1,452
|$1,503
|$7,023
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$948
|$4,151
|$3,905
|$9,004
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,648
|$2,537
|$4,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,781
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,006
|Financing
|$3,663
|$2,947
|$2,181
|$1,365
|$493
|$10,649
|Depreciation
|$17,407
|$7,210
|$5,894
|$6,605
|$5,770
|$42,886
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,551
|$14,029
|$13,016
|$17,887
|$16,954
|$89,436
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$989
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$692
|$3,030
|$2,850
|$6,572
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,030
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,194
|Financing
|$2,674
|$2,151
|$1,592
|$996
|$360
|$7,773
|Depreciation
|$12,706
|$5,263
|$4,302
|$4,821
|$4,212
|$31,304
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,110
|$10,240
|$9,501
|$13,056
|$12,375
|$65,282
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,348
|$1,394
|$1,444
|$1,495
|$1,547
|$7,228
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$976
|$4,272
|$4,018
|$9,267
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,696
|$2,611
|$4,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,862
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,094
|Financing
|$3,770
|$3,033
|$2,245
|$1,404
|$508
|$10,960
|Depreciation
|$17,915
|$7,421
|$6,066
|$6,798
|$5,939
|$44,139
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,355
|$14,438
|$13,396
|$18,409
|$17,449
|$92,048
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
