Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,703
|$45,670
|$46,860
|Clean
|$44,143
|$45,089
|$46,252
|Average
|$43,021
|$43,927
|$45,037
|Rough
|$41,900
|$42,765
|$43,821
Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,896
|$38,129
|$39,645
|Clean
|$36,433
|$37,644
|$39,131
|Average
|$35,507
|$36,674
|$38,102
|Rough
|$34,582
|$35,704
|$37,074
Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,553
|$39,712
|$41,135
|Clean
|$38,069
|$39,207
|$40,602
|Average
|$37,102
|$38,196
|$39,534
|Rough
|$36,135
|$37,186
|$38,467
Estimated values
2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,645
|$44,705
|$46,008
|Clean
|$43,098
|$44,136
|$45,411
|Average
|$42,003
|$42,999
|$44,218
|Rough
|$40,908
|$41,861
|$43,024