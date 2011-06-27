  1. Home
Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2018 4 Series Gran Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 1380 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Track Handling Packageyes
Essentials Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Merino Leather Dashboardyes
Dynamic Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Non Sport Seats for Luxury Packageyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front head room39.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" Bi-Color Orbit Grey Star-Spoke Wheels (Style 407) w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" M Star-Spoke Style 400M Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" M Ferric Grey Double-Spoke Style 704 M Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" Orbit Grey V-Spoke Style 398 Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non-Runflat Tiresyes
19" M Orbit Grey Double-Spoke Style 704 M Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
19" Bi-Color Orbit Grey Star-Spoke Wheels (Style 407) w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" M Star-Spoke Style 400M Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight3922 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Frozen Silver Metallic
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight and Red Stitching, leather
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Stitching, leatherette
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota w/Blue Stitching, leather
  • Ivory White Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, leather
  • Night Blue Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, leather
  • Cognac Dakota w/Dark Brown Highlight and Cognac Lower Dashboard, leather
  • Cognac Dakota w/Dark Brown Highlight, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, leather
  • Nutmeg Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Golden Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Cashmere Beige Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
225/45R V tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
