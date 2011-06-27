Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,968*
Total Cash Price
$32,991
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,067*
Total Cash Price
$33,651
440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,306*
Total Cash Price
$45,198
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,505*
Total Cash Price
$46,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$4,916
|Maintenance
|$512
|$650
|$3,054
|$1,772
|$1,764
|$7,752
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,762
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,926
|Financing
|$1,774
|$1,427
|$1,056
|$661
|$239
|$5,157
|Depreciation
|$7,820
|$3,778
|$3,325
|$2,946
|$2,645
|$20,514
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,345
|$9,527
|$11,768
|$9,921
|$9,407
|$54,968
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,014
|Maintenance
|$522
|$663
|$3,115
|$1,807
|$1,799
|$7,907
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,101
|$1,697
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$6,596
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,797
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,965
|Financing
|$1,809
|$1,456
|$1,077
|$674
|$244
|$5,260
|Depreciation
|$7,976
|$3,854
|$3,392
|$3,005
|$2,698
|$20,924
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,632
|$9,718
|$12,003
|$10,119
|$9,595
|$56,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,735
|Maintenance
|$701
|$891
|$4,184
|$2,428
|$2,417
|$10,620
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,478
|$2,280
|$2,458
|$2,644
|$8,860
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,414
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,639
|Financing
|$2,430
|$1,955
|$1,447
|$906
|$327
|$7,065
|Depreciation
|$10,713
|$5,176
|$4,555
|$4,036
|$3,624
|$28,104
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,653
|$13,052
|$16,122
|$13,592
|$12,888
|$75,306
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$1,385
|$1,427
|$1,469
|$6,932
|Maintenance
|$722
|$917
|$4,306
|$2,499
|$2,487
|$10,930
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,521
|$2,346
|$2,530
|$2,721
|$9,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,484
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,716
|Financing
|$2,501
|$2,012
|$1,489
|$932
|$337
|$7,271
|Depreciation
|$11,026
|$5,327
|$4,688
|$4,154
|$3,729
|$28,925
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,226
|$13,433
|$16,593
|$13,989
|$13,264
|$77,505
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 4 Series Gran Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
Legal
