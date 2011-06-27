Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews
Had a 750i - Don't Miss It.
I have a 2017 BMW 430i xdrive Gran Coupe. Purchased it new. My previous car was a 2006 750i, which I leased when new. The 750i was a fabulous road car, for sure. I regularly drove from Washington, DC, where I live, to Manhattan, NY. I would make a 4 hour drive in a little over 3 hours. The car was a no drama luxury cruiser. I needed a full size car because I had a family, which included a son built like a nose tackle, and a young adult daughter. Alas, my son died at 27 (of diabetes), and my daughter moved away after finishing her education. It was then only my wife and I. We did not need a full size car (and my wife owns a 2019 BMW X3 - another great car). So I went looking for a new car in late December, 2017. I saw the BMW 430i xdrive Gran Coupe. Love at first sight. That freakin' car is sexy. And it drives beautifully. I never would have thought that a 4 cylinder engine could adequately propel a 3600 pound adequately But is does. The sweet spot for driving is between 75 - 90 miles per hour. The car drives lithely, very gracefully. Just a blast to drive. Makes even an older guy like me feel youthful. I love that car. And since I rack up miles fast, I will probably buy another one when the new body style is introduced in a couple of years.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
BMW Best
2017 BMW 430I GC This car is proper BMW engineering size, power, drive, and look. This vehicle will make you a BMW loyalist, its that superb. The performance is perfect for daily fun. You feel special every time you sit in it. The 4 turbo sounds as a sport sedan should edgy when the throttle is pressed firm. The drive modes go from perfect fast to wow to scary fun. BMW did it right so test drive a 4 series and save time shopping.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fuel pump noise
I purchased this car in August of 2017. After about a week of driving I noticed the fuel tank was about on the half empty level. A loud thumping noise began to get my attention. The noise seemed to be coming from the rear of the car and upon taking it to the dealer for service they all agreed it was from inside the fuel tank. After numerous returns to various BMW service departments it was finally sent into the corporation for further review. BMW corporation stated they knew of the sound but that there is no known repair. This sound begins as soon as I show 1/2 tank and increases in volume the less full the tank indicates. BMW did replace the fuel pump inside the fuel tank but it did absolutely nothing. I asked for BMW to take the car back and they refused. In addition, even though this car sells from the high 40's.. the radio (standard) has the sound of something out of the 60's. Several people from the Sandy Sansing service department did a side by side comparison to a 3 series BMW and the radio (also standard) blew mine out of the water. However, that of course was not fixed either. I also own a Nissan Altima and that radio is twice the sound of this radio and of course at about half the price. Several sales people at both the Mobile BMW and Sandy Sansing BMW departments indicated that the noise issue is a known fact not only affecting the 4 series but also X1 and others. STAY AWAY!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Simply Perfect
CPO 430i is the perfect car for a 22 yo. Sharp, sleek appearance. Plenty of room. Engine has nice zip and also gets very good gas mileage. BMW did a great job with this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don't buy this BMW!!
Poor performance, the engine loses all power when I turn a corner at an intersection and I just sit there for a few seconds waiting to go anywhere. Turbo lag is significant, I mash the pedal and for a few seconds nothing happens, throttle response is awful. I had an AWD MB SUV before this car and I could take turns faster in a car much, much heavier than I can in this, handling sucks. Car is way too low to the ground, the seats are the most uncomfortable car seat I've ever sat in, my feet go numb frequently because I can't get comfortable. Interior quality is awful, but then I suspect it is with every BMW, interior trim and materials are already starting to flake and peel off after only 1.5 years of ownership. Cargo and storage is decent. Navigation has to be the worst nav on the market, I used Google Maps on my phone at the same time as the vehicle system and I've stopped using the car's nav as it frequently gets the directions or street names wrong. The included cell phone charging cradle in the center armrest is friggen retarded, the only way my phone fits is if I take the case off and who the hell wants to do that? It takes all of the storage from the center console, after this there is only enough room for a pack of gum without covering the USB port in here. And of course all the cars at dealerships have to come packaged with this dumb charger, have the folks at BMW ever used a modern cell phone before? What are they thinking? USB ports are in the worst place possible, you can't both plug something into a USB port and have usable storage or drinks in the cup holders. Climate control doesn't have a sync option which many cars at this level do. My parking assistant and aid frequently doesn't work and nearly every time I back up I get a warning telling me not to rely on it and back up on my own. The lack of android auto but inclusion of apple car play is confusing, why offer one and not the other? Use of Spotify via the BMW app is spotty (no pun intended), sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I've had the car for 1.5 years and already had to replace the water pump, and after a few months of ownership one of the tires needed to be replaced, another $400 bucks down the drain. And now trying to get out of this damn lemon, my resale value is nearly half of what I originally paid for the car, went from $43,000 to $25,000 resale value in 1.5 years, now that is some depreciation! Long story short don't buy this car, get the A5 sportback which is a way better car, albeit for a bit more money.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 4 Series Gran Coupe
Related Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner