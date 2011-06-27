Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/537.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Track Handling Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Navigation Systemyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
18" V-Spoke Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non-Run Flat Tiresyes
17" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
19" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Non Sport Seats for Luxury Packageyes
19" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
19" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
Measurements
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3750 lbs.
Gross weight4760 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.3 in.
EPA interior volume104.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload910 lbs.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Oyster Dakota, leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
