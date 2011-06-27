Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,082*
Total Cash Price
$24,165
428i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,640*
Total Cash Price
$32,457
428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,022*
Total Cash Price
$23,691
435i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,761*
Total Cash Price
$33,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,014
|Maintenance
|$2,956
|$1,758
|$1,677
|$635
|$3,492
|$10,519
|Repairs
|$1,624
|$1,737
|$1,872
|$2,017
|$2,172
|$9,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,305
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,472
|Financing
|$1,299
|$1,046
|$773
|$485
|$174
|$3,777
|Depreciation
|$6,078
|$2,798
|$2,462
|$2,182
|$1,958
|$15,479
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,789
|$9,984
|$9,506
|$8,121
|$10,682
|$54,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 428i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,735
|Maintenance
|$3,970
|$2,362
|$2,252
|$854
|$4,691
|$14,129
|Repairs
|$2,181
|$2,333
|$2,514
|$2,708
|$2,917
|$12,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,752
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,977
|Financing
|$1,745
|$1,404
|$1,038
|$651
|$234
|$5,073
|Depreciation
|$8,164
|$3,758
|$3,307
|$2,930
|$2,630
|$20,790
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,206
|$13,410
|$12,768
|$10,908
|$14,348
|$72,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$4,916
|Maintenance
|$2,898
|$1,724
|$1,644
|$623
|$3,424
|$10,313
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,279
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,443
|Financing
|$1,274
|$1,025
|$758
|$475
|$171
|$3,703
|Depreciation
|$5,959
|$2,743
|$2,414
|$2,139
|$1,920
|$15,175
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,479
|$9,788
|$9,320
|$7,962
|$10,473
|$53,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 435i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$1,385
|$1,427
|$1,469
|$6,932
|Maintenance
|$4,086
|$2,431
|$2,318
|$878
|$4,828
|$14,541
|Repairs
|$2,245
|$2,401
|$2,587
|$2,788
|$3,002
|$13,023
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,803
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,035
|Financing
|$1,796
|$1,445
|$1,069
|$670
|$241
|$5,221
|Depreciation
|$8,402
|$3,868
|$3,404
|$3,016
|$2,707
|$21,397
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,825
|$13,801
|$13,141
|$11,226
|$14,767
|$74,761
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 4 Series Gran Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
Legal
