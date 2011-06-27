  1. Home
Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Sport Lineyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Navigation System w/Touchpadyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
18" Double-Spoke Ferric Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
19" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
19" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
Leather Dashboardyes
Matte Chrome Exterior Trimyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
M Sport Brakesyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance or All-Season Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
Measurements
Length182.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume104.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Estoril Blue
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Jatoba Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster Dakota/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
