2022 BMW 3 Series Specs & Features

More about the 2022 3 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.6/561.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower255 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque294 lb-ft @ 1550 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
M Sport Package +$3,400
Shadowline Package +$400
Driving Assistance Package +$700
Convenience Package +$650
Dynamic Handling Package +$2,450
Premium Package +$2,250
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheel +$190
Heated Front Seats +$500
Live Cockpit Pro +$750
Front and Rear Heated Seats +$350
SensaTec Dashboard +$350
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Tailgate +$250
Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight +$1,000
Shadowline Exterior Trimyes
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
18" V-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
Space-Saver Spare +$150
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/High Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
Park Distance Control +$200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.8 in.
Length185.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Oxide Grey Metallic
  • Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Oyster Vernasca, leather
  • Mocha Vernasca, leather
  • Black Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Canberra Beige Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Vernasca w/Blue Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Tacora Red Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Cognac Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Tacora Red Vernasca, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/45R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
