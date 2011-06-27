2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Drew , 09/01/2019 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is my 3rd BMW; I had 2007 E90 generation and a 2015 F30 generation car. The 2007 was an amazing car with excellent handling and power; there was a reason it was ranked as one of the best luxury cars by Edmunds and other rankings back in those days. 2015 was a huge disappointment, with a lethargic turbo engine, imprecise and light steering, and a bouncy suspension that felt more like a Lexus ES. Fortunately, the 2019 G20 BMW 3 series feels a lot more like my old 2007 than the 2015. The standard suspension feels taut, but not too firm. The 330i's engine is more refined, even though it's still a turbo 4-cylinder. The power delivery feels more consistent with no perceivable lag, just like a non-turbo 6-cylinder engine of decades past. The steering is still a bit too light for my taste, but is definitely more precise and transmits decent road feel. Also, the car does feel bigger than my old 2007 and perhaps not as "tossable" in curves. But for a bigger car, it's still a competent sports sedan. I personally disagree with Edmunds' review when it comes to iDrive. I feel iDrive is a huge improvement in the 2019, with your choice of both touchscreen or knob interfaces. The larger touchscreen is very handy when used with Apple CarPlay, while the knob can also come in handy to zoom a map while driving. The digital gauges does take a bit getting used to, and I do hope BMW will implement an ability to change the gauge design from the odd shape it is now to more traditional circular gauges. The driving aid tools are ok, but they can be a bit intrusive. Lane keep assist is the one thing I found extremely annoying and ended up turning off, especially as I drive a lot on roads that are under construction and have temporary shifted lane markings which confused the system. Finally, I love the interior design, quality and materials of the 2019. Absolutely improved over the past BMWs and makes the car feel luxurious now and worth the price point.