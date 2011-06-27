2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Money well spent!
The 2019 is far superior in every way to the outgoing model. Hands down the best car I have ever driven and a perfect balance between comfort and sport. You even get 34 highway and still have plenty of torque. Only have had the car for a week...I will update if needed, but I doubt I will need to. Get one!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Feels (Almost) Like of BMWs of Years Past
This is my 3rd BMW; I had 2007 E90 generation and a 2015 F30 generation car. The 2007 was an amazing car with excellent handling and power; there was a reason it was ranked as one of the best luxury cars by Edmunds and other rankings back in those days. 2015 was a huge disappointment, with a lethargic turbo engine, imprecise and light steering, and a bouncy suspension that felt more like a Lexus ES. Fortunately, the 2019 G20 BMW 3 series feels a lot more like my old 2007 than the 2015. The standard suspension feels taut, but not too firm. The 330i's engine is more refined, even though it's still a turbo 4-cylinder. The power delivery feels more consistent with no perceivable lag, just like a non-turbo 6-cylinder engine of decades past. The steering is still a bit too light for my taste, but is definitely more precise and transmits decent road feel. Also, the car does feel bigger than my old 2007 and perhaps not as "tossable" in curves. But for a bigger car, it's still a competent sports sedan. I personally disagree with Edmunds' review when it comes to iDrive. I feel iDrive is a huge improvement in the 2019, with your choice of both touchscreen or knob interfaces. The larger touchscreen is very handy when used with Apple CarPlay, while the knob can also come in handy to zoom a map while driving. The digital gauges does take a bit getting used to, and I do hope BMW will implement an ability to change the gauge design from the odd shape it is now to more traditional circular gauges. The driving aid tools are ok, but they can be a bit intrusive. Lane keep assist is the one thing I found extremely annoying and ended up turning off, especially as I drive a lot on roads that are under construction and have temporary shifted lane markings which confused the system. Finally, I love the interior design, quality and materials of the 2019. Absolutely improved over the past BMWs and makes the car feel luxurious now and worth the price point.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
'19 330 a vast improvement over '16 328
Didn't expect the new generation to be this much better than the previous. Everything from perceived power to the interior options has improved. The new iDrive is definitely more complicated than before but it's a touch screen now. Wireless Apple Carplay is great but it's flaky and will randomly disconnect. The HUD is great. Rims are way more low profile than before and overall, I think the car looks sharper. Mediterranean blue is an awesome color... looks black at night and blue during the day. I'm enjoying this leased car way more than I expected.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No longer a sport sedan
I recently traded in a 2010 328i for a 2019 330xi with the M package. The new car is more than sufficiently powerful, the steering is precise, the trunk is usefully larger, and it seems very well made. Also, the new tech has some real advantages. That said, in comparison with the old car, it is lumbering rather than agile..the suspension is less supple, I miss the manual transmission, and the sweet sound of the non-turbo six cylinders. Another issue is the sport seats, which I find constrict my legs so as to excite my sciatica. In short I think that if BMW produced the old cars with some added electronics, they would sell like hotcakes...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing
I love this car. It looks amazing with the 19” rims. There is a learning curve due to all the tech, but it is fantastic.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020