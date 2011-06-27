  1. Home
2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(73%)4(18%)3(0%)2(0%)1(9%)
4.5
11 reviews
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Money well spent!

Stuart Webb, 06/01/2019
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

The 2019 is far superior in every way to the outgoing model. Hands down the best car I have ever driven and a perfect balance between comfort and sport. You even get 34 highway and still have plenty of torque. Only have had the car for a week...I will update if needed, but I doubt I will need to. Get one!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Feels (Almost) Like of BMWs of Years Past

Drew, 09/01/2019
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

This is my 3rd BMW; I had 2007 E90 generation and a 2015 F30 generation car. The 2007 was an amazing car with excellent handling and power; there was a reason it was ranked as one of the best luxury cars by Edmunds and other rankings back in those days. 2015 was a huge disappointment, with a lethargic turbo engine, imprecise and light steering, and a bouncy suspension that felt more like a Lexus ES. Fortunately, the 2019 G20 BMW 3 series feels a lot more like my old 2007 than the 2015. The standard suspension feels taut, but not too firm. The 330i's engine is more refined, even though it's still a turbo 4-cylinder. The power delivery feels more consistent with no perceivable lag, just like a non-turbo 6-cylinder engine of decades past. The steering is still a bit too light for my taste, but is definitely more precise and transmits decent road feel. Also, the car does feel bigger than my old 2007 and perhaps not as "tossable" in curves. But for a bigger car, it's still a competent sports sedan. I personally disagree with Edmunds' review when it comes to iDrive. I feel iDrive is a huge improvement in the 2019, with your choice of both touchscreen or knob interfaces. The larger touchscreen is very handy when used with Apple CarPlay, while the knob can also come in handy to zoom a map while driving. The digital gauges does take a bit getting used to, and I do hope BMW will implement an ability to change the gauge design from the odd shape it is now to more traditional circular gauges. The driving aid tools are ok, but they can be a bit intrusive. Lane keep assist is the one thing I found extremely annoying and ended up turning off, especially as I drive a lot on roads that are under construction and have temporary shifted lane markings which confused the system. Finally, I love the interior design, quality and materials of the 2019. Absolutely improved over the past BMWs and makes the car feel luxurious now and worth the price point.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
'19 330 a vast improvement over '16 328

Dave L, 09/20/2019
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Didn't expect the new generation to be this much better than the previous. Everything from perceived power to the interior options has improved. The new iDrive is definitely more complicated than before but it's a touch screen now. Wireless Apple Carplay is great but it's flaky and will randomly disconnect. The HUD is great. Rims are way more low profile than before and overall, I think the car looks sharper. Mediterranean blue is an awesome color... looks black at night and blue during the day. I'm enjoying this leased car way more than I expected.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
No longer a sport sedan

Peter Tucket, 07/29/2019
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

I recently traded in a 2010 328i for a 2019 330xi with the M package. The new car is more than sufficiently powerful, the steering is precise, the trunk is usefully larger, and it seems very well made. Also, the new tech has some real advantages. That said, in comparison with the old car, it is lumbering rather than agile..the suspension is less supple, I miss the manual transmission, and the sweet sound of the non-turbo six cylinders. Another issue is the sport seats, which I find constrict my legs so as to excite my sciatica. In short I think that if BMW produced the old cars with some added electronics, they would sell like hotcakes...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing

TaxMan, 06/22/2019
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
8 of 11 people found this review helpful

I love this car. It looks amazing with the 19” rims. There is a learning curve due to all the tech, but it is fantastic.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
