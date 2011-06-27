2019 BMW 3 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
3 Series Sedan
330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,580*
Total Cash Price
$44,718
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,365*
Total Cash Price
$61,264
3 Series Wagon
330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,812*
Total Cash Price
$45,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 3 Series Sedan 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$947
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,050
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$730
|$3,792
|$2,947
|$7,469
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,831
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,995
|Financing
|$2,405
|$1,934
|$1,432
|$895
|$324
|$6,990
|Depreciation
|$11,327
|$5,264
|$4,302
|$4,821
|$4,213
|$29,927
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,873
|$9,623
|$8,965
|$13,224
|$11,895
|$61,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 3 Series Sedan 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,254
|$1,297
|$1,343
|$1,389
|$1,439
|$6,721
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$5,195
|$4,037
|$10,233
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,508
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,733
|Financing
|$3,295
|$2,650
|$1,962
|$1,226
|$444
|$9,576
|Depreciation
|$15,518
|$7,212
|$5,894
|$6,605
|$5,772
|$41,000
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,486
|$13,184
|$12,282
|$18,117
|$16,296
|$84,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 3 Series Wagon 330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,034
|$1,071
|$5,004
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$745
|$3,868
|$3,006
|$7,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,868
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,035
|Financing
|$2,453
|$1,973
|$1,461
|$913
|$330
|$7,130
|Depreciation
|$11,554
|$5,369
|$4,388
|$4,917
|$4,297
|$30,526
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,230
|$9,815
|$9,144
|$13,488
|$12,133
|$62,812
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 3 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW 3 Series in Virginia is:not available
