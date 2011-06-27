Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/537.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Shadow Sport Editionyes
Driving Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Track Handling Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Navigation System w/Touchpadyes
Non Sport Seats for Luxury Packageyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Bi-Color Jet Black Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
18" Bi-Color Jet Black Double-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" V-Spoke Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non-Runflat Tiresyes
Moonroof Deletionyes
Measurements
Length182.8 in.
Curb weight3541 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Oyster Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige/Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige/Black Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, leather
  • Cognac Dakota w/Dark Brown Highlight, leather
  • Cognac Dakota w/Dark Brown Highlight and Cognac Lower Dashboard, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
