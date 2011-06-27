Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Noise and fitting issue Kim , 06/18/2018 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful Service manager at the dealer just confirmed 330i has tons of issue :( hope I knew about it before started 3 years lease on it... 1. excessive wind noise from the driver side door in cruising, suspects the door not closing all the way 2. squish and squeaks driving in low speed. Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing acceleration, but the brakes aren't great BigBadDave , 10/09/2018 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is a gorgeous car, an amazing vehicle to drive; the engine growl is throughly addictive and I sometimes drive around slowly with the windows down just to listen to the noise, a big smile plastered on my face. The 340i takes off like a rocket ship and yet is also perfectly suited for longer distance drives. The seats are the most comfortable of any BMW I've driven (this is my family's fifth) and the new version of the iDrive is intuitive and quick. I sprang for the upgraded Harman and Kardon sound system and can report the quality is superb. My one reservation is the braking system, which sadly is not great. I did not spring for the upgraded brakes and that in hindsight was a mistake, since if you're trying to slow down quickly it can be a battle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Had always wanted a Bimmer. Helena Bennet , 03/15/2019 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Had been a loyal Lexus driver (5 sedans, one SUV). Downsides to an IS in 2016 and was very unhappy all around. The car did not handle well, poor mileage, Bluetooth with phone was terrible, pickup poor. I had always wanted a BMW sedan so went on line and studied for several days. Most of my drives local, side streets, short trips. Little freeway driving and distance driving rarely. Test drove the 320i and was very pleased. The handling, size, comfort were perfect for my needs. People complained that it wasn’t sporty enough, maybe if I did a lot of distance driving I’d agree, but for short city trips it’s fine. Size great for parking at Costco! Overall very happy with my little Bimmer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Compact, solid and feels right ToneLoc , 02/25/2020 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought our 320i xdrive used with only 5K. At the price we purchased it at we feel it’s a steal. Handling is second to none and the AWD system maintains traction in all conditions. Solid chassis with a balanced ride. Very quiet interior with plenty of sound deadening materials. Audio quality is excellent and the ambient lighting package is a nice touch. Standard LED headlights are bright as heck. With the pass through option, our trunk cargo space opens up tremendously. Maintenance is going to be more expensive than your average Civic so one needs to be mindful of that. Power is adequate and borders on sporty in sport-mode. But you won’t win any drag races against a Subaru WRX or Tesla Model 3. Seating position is a bit low for my taste but that’s a small gripe. No spare tire is also a negative. The sensatec leatherette used for the seating surfaces seems durable and not too plasticky. Overall a great buy if you can snag a pre-owned one with low mileage. Would I pay $42K for this car new (MSRP with options)? Probably not. But as a used vehicle, the value is really great. Report Abuse