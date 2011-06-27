Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Noise and fitting issue
Service manager at the dealer just confirmed 330i has tons of issue :( hope I knew about it before started 3 years lease on it... 1. excessive wind noise from the driver side door in cruising, suspects the door not closing all the way 2. squish and squeaks driving in low speed.
Amazing acceleration, but the brakes aren't great
This is a gorgeous car, an amazing vehicle to drive; the engine growl is throughly addictive and I sometimes drive around slowly with the windows down just to listen to the noise, a big smile plastered on my face. The 340i takes off like a rocket ship and yet is also perfectly suited for longer distance drives. The seats are the most comfortable of any BMW I've driven (this is my family's fifth) and the new version of the iDrive is intuitive and quick. I sprang for the upgraded Harman and Kardon sound system and can report the quality is superb. My one reservation is the braking system, which sadly is not great. I did not spring for the upgraded brakes and that in hindsight was a mistake, since if you're trying to slow down quickly it can be a battle.
Had always wanted a Bimmer.
Had been a loyal Lexus driver (5 sedans, one SUV). Downsides to an IS in 2016 and was very unhappy all around. The car did not handle well, poor mileage, Bluetooth with phone was terrible, pickup poor. I had always wanted a BMW sedan so went on line and studied for several days. Most of my drives local, side streets, short trips. Little freeway driving and distance driving rarely. Test drove the 320i and was very pleased. The handling, size, comfort were perfect for my needs. People complained that it wasn’t sporty enough, maybe if I did a lot of distance driving I’d agree, but for short city trips it’s fine. Size great for parking at Costco! Overall very happy with my little Bimmer.
Compact, solid and feels right
Bought our 320i xdrive used with only 5K. At the price we purchased it at we feel it’s a steal. Handling is second to none and the AWD system maintains traction in all conditions. Solid chassis with a balanced ride. Very quiet interior with plenty of sound deadening materials. Audio quality is excellent and the ambient lighting package is a nice touch. Standard LED headlights are bright as heck. With the pass through option, our trunk cargo space opens up tremendously. Maintenance is going to be more expensive than your average Civic so one needs to be mindful of that. Power is adequate and borders on sporty in sport-mode. But you won’t win any drag races against a Subaru WRX or Tesla Model 3. Seating position is a bit low for my taste but that’s a small gripe. No spare tire is also a negative. The sensatec leatherette used for the seating surfaces seems durable and not too plasticky. Overall a great buy if you can snag a pre-owned one with low mileage. Would I pay $42K for this car new (MSRP with options)? Probably not. But as a used vehicle, the value is really great.
Driver's Seat Ruins Experience
I have never had back pain in a driver's seat in the 5 new cars I have had before buying this car. The seat is infinitely adjustable, but i can't get to a comfortable position and it actually causes sciatica pain.The seat does not line up with the steering wheel as a threshold matter which causes the driver to have to twist a bit to face true forward and also feels like it applies uneven support; a mushy seat bottom and hard and shallow seat back. The seat is smaller than in an A4 which may be a contributing factor for the seat discomfort for drivers with wider torsos as the BMW seat just can't comfortably accommodate an athletic build. Since the seat is uncomfortable, other positive aspects of the car kind of go out the window; $47K for a car with a terrible drivers seat?
