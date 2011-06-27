  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2017 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 3 Series
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
3.0
6 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Range
$24,976 - $26,990
Used 3 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A great looking, driving, safe, and economical car

Dan O, 03/15/2017
330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I really love the looks, driving, and performance of this car. Mileage is 45-55 mpg with the hybrid system. I can drive to and from work on total electric power never using any gas. Initially, the hybrid system had some issues,but all fixed with software updates. Also with very cold weather (below 30F) hybrid drive sometimes won't allow total electric driving. Also, the total range of electric driving decreases in cold weather.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

330e Model to be Avoided, here's why......

Crafty, 01/10/2018
330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

!!AVOID THIS MODEL!!! - Backstory : Based on a good amount of research it was hard to deny the overall positive press this model was getting. I had a 2012 528i that was out of warranty and have had BMW’s since my early 20's so when the lease incentives hit bargain basement levels, I jumped in. Sadly, I should have remembered a life preserver. Month 1 - 2 weeks out of service - hybrid battery/charging system warning Month 2 - 2 weeks out of service - hybrid battery/charging system warning Month 3 - 2 days out of service - hybrid battery/cold weather use warning. So, 2.2 months, over a month out of service total. Great start to my ownership experience. However, it gets worse. We have had very cold temperatures over the last two weeks, even for where I live in Richmond, VA. Days and nights well below freezing. I get that batteries don’t retain full charge in cold weather, but this one was only charging about 80% max and depleted even that very quickly...that is...when it actually allowed for electric operation. You see, what they don’t tell you is that the fully battery operation is not available in lower temperatures! Yep, that’s right. So, for all you who, like me, thought you could pretty much commute via full battery, well....guess what, ya can’t when it is cold out! Sad part is, this is considered normal according to my dealership. What burns my ass up even more is that a warning light stays lit on your dash and on your Nav screen to remind you that you paid $$$$ for a system you can’t use. Other things they don’t tell you - - - This is a 320e at best. You are going to deplete your battery relatively quickly (14 miles max in full electric mode) and once depleted, guess what? You aren’t running on 248 advertised horsepower, you are running on 180....with several hundred pounds on top of a similar 320i model! Battery regeneration isn’t enough for spirited driving or even multiple full throttle launches back to back! So, BMW has pulled the wool over my eyes, just don’t let it do the same to you. Other things I have found out by myself - - - $575 for side window sun shades? WTH? They are MANUAL! $2650 for Blind Spot/Lane Departure/and Frontal Impact Warning and a front/rear parking camera/sensor system with around view camera? Have they lost their MINDS?!? Worse yet, all you are paying for is warning lights and a shake of the steering wheel! Ridiculous and a waste of money unless you live urban and park on the street. So, as of this writing BMW USA has contacted me because they know that the cold driving issues (no full electric power) are an issue along with the horsepower claims. It should say 248 MAX hp, because it is rare that you have it to use. I have asked them to take it back. A little over two months of disappointment.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Perfect inside the beltway vehicle

KWLdmv, 11/10/2019
330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Being inside the beltway I commute 10 miles and use electric mode all the way. With a charge station at my office parking garage I charge for free there and head home in all electric again! LOVE IT!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Worst car I’ve ever owned.

Nunya, 10/06/2019
330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Trunk opens by itself. Mirrors squeak. Controls unintuitive. Acceleration sporadic. Backup camera doesn’t turn off. Doesn’t help that Irvine BMW sucks. NOT the ultimate driving machine. Skip this one.

Report Abuse

Do not get th 330e

Do not buy, 02/21/2018
330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
7 of 13 people found this review helpful

I cannot plug in all the time and my 7 month old car has been in the shop 4 times - the hassle is not worth the price of the car!!!!!!!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles