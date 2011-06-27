Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Series Diesel
328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,580*
Total Cash Price
$25,802
328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,196*
Total Cash Price
$34,908
328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,670*
Total Cash Price
$26,308
3 Series Sedan
330i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,490*
Total Cash Price
$25,296
340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,651*
Total Cash Price
$34,656
340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,011*
Total Cash Price
$36,679
330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,490*
Total Cash Price
$25,296
320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,574*
Total Cash Price
$28,584
330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,568*
Total Cash Price
$31,367
320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,843*
Total Cash Price
$30,102
3 Series Wagon
330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,831*
Total Cash Price
$35,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Diesel 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$961
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$4,955
|Maintenance
|$690
|$3,615
|$1,463
|$1,852
|$4,102
|$11,722
|Repairs
|$1,081
|$1,653
|$1,783
|$1,920
|$2,068
|$8,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,558
|Financing
|$1,387
|$1,116
|$826
|$517
|$187
|$4,033
|Depreciation
|$6,315
|$3,004
|$2,643
|$2,343
|$2,102
|$16,407
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,378
|$12,021
|$9,426
|$9,423
|$11,332
|$55,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Diesel 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,263
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$6,704
|Maintenance
|$933
|$4,891
|$1,979
|$2,506
|$5,550
|$15,859
|Repairs
|$1,463
|$2,237
|$2,412
|$2,597
|$2,797
|$11,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,881
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,107
|Financing
|$1,877
|$1,510
|$1,118
|$700
|$253
|$5,457
|Depreciation
|$8,544
|$4,064
|$3,576
|$3,170
|$2,844
|$22,197
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,100
|$16,263
|$12,753
|$12,748
|$15,332
|$75,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Diesel 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$5,052
|Maintenance
|$703
|$3,686
|$1,491
|$1,889
|$4,183
|$11,952
|Repairs
|$1,102
|$1,686
|$1,818
|$1,957
|$2,108
|$8,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,418
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,588
|Financing
|$1,414
|$1,138
|$842
|$527
|$190
|$4,112
|Depreciation
|$6,439
|$3,063
|$2,695
|$2,389
|$2,143
|$16,728
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,641
|$12,256
|$9,611
|$9,608
|$11,554
|$56,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Sedan 330i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$4,858
|Maintenance
|$676
|$3,544
|$1,434
|$1,816
|$4,022
|$11,492
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,363
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,527
|Financing
|$1,360
|$1,094
|$810
|$507
|$183
|$3,954
|Depreciation
|$6,191
|$2,945
|$2,591
|$2,297
|$2,061
|$16,085
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,116
|$11,785
|$9,241
|$9,238
|$11,110
|$54,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Sedan 340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$6,655
|Maintenance
|$926
|$4,855
|$1,965
|$2,488
|$5,510
|$15,744
|Repairs
|$1,452
|$2,221
|$2,395
|$2,578
|$2,777
|$11,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,867
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,092
|Financing
|$1,863
|$1,499
|$1,110
|$695
|$251
|$5,417
|Depreciation
|$8,482
|$4,035
|$3,550
|$3,147
|$2,824
|$22,036
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,969
|$16,145
|$12,660
|$12,656
|$15,221
|$74,651
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Sedan 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,408
|$1,450
|$1,494
|$7,044
|Maintenance
|$980
|$5,139
|$2,079
|$2,633
|$5,832
|$16,663
|Repairs
|$1,537
|$2,350
|$2,535
|$2,729
|$2,939
|$12,090
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,976
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,214
|Financing
|$1,972
|$1,586
|$1,175
|$735
|$265
|$5,733
|Depreciation
|$8,977
|$4,270
|$3,757
|$3,331
|$2,988
|$23,323
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,018
|$17,088
|$13,399
|$13,395
|$16,110
|$79,011
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Sedan 330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$4,858
|Maintenance
|$676
|$3,544
|$1,434
|$1,816
|$4,022
|$11,492
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,363
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,527
|Financing
|$1,360
|$1,094
|$810
|$507
|$183
|$3,954
|Depreciation
|$6,191
|$2,945
|$2,591
|$2,297
|$2,061
|$16,085
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,116
|$11,785
|$9,241
|$9,238
|$11,110
|$54,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Sedan 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$5,490
|Maintenance
|$764
|$4,005
|$1,620
|$2,052
|$4,545
|$12,986
|Repairs
|$1,198
|$1,832
|$1,975
|$2,127
|$2,291
|$9,422
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,540
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,726
|Financing
|$1,537
|$1,236
|$915
|$573
|$207
|$4,468
|Depreciation
|$6,996
|$3,328
|$2,928
|$2,596
|$2,329
|$18,176
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,821
|$13,317
|$10,442
|$10,439
|$12,554
|$61,574
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Sedan 330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,168
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$6,024
|Maintenance
|$838
|$4,395
|$1,778
|$2,252
|$4,987
|$14,250
|Repairs
|$1,314
|$2,010
|$2,168
|$2,334
|$2,513
|$10,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,690
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,893
|Financing
|$1,686
|$1,357
|$1,004
|$629
|$227
|$4,903
|Depreciation
|$7,677
|$3,652
|$3,213
|$2,848
|$2,556
|$19,945
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,264
|$14,613
|$11,459
|$11,455
|$13,776
|$67,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Sedan 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$5,781
|Maintenance
|$804
|$4,217
|$1,706
|$2,161
|$4,786
|$13,675
|Repairs
|$1,261
|$1,929
|$2,080
|$2,240
|$2,412
|$9,922
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,622
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,817
|Financing
|$1,618
|$1,302
|$964
|$603
|$218
|$4,705
|Depreciation
|$7,367
|$3,505
|$3,083
|$2,733
|$2,453
|$19,141
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,608
|$14,024
|$10,997
|$10,993
|$13,221
|$64,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Series Wagon 330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,290
|$1,328
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|Maintenance
|$953
|$4,997
|$2,022
|$2,561
|$5,671
|$16,204
|Repairs
|$1,495
|$2,286
|$2,465
|$2,654
|$2,858
|$11,757
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,922
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,153
|Financing
|$1,918
|$1,543
|$1,142
|$715
|$258
|$5,575
|Depreciation
|$8,729
|$4,152
|$3,653
|$3,239
|$2,906
|$22,680
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,494
|$16,617
|$13,030
|$13,026
|$15,665
|$76,831
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 3 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW 3 Series in Virginia is:not available
