Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i Features & Specs

More about the 2015 3 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/553.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
M Sportyes
Sport Lineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Navigation System w/Touchpadyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Leather Dashboardyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Double-Spoke Ferric Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
M Sport Brakesyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance or All-Season Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
18" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Length182.2 in.
Curb weight3480 lbs.
Gross weight4455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.3 in.
Maximum payload900 lbs.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sparkling Bronze Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, premium leather
  • Dakota Oyster/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, premium leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
