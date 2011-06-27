  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2014 3 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/521.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Sport Lineyes
Modern Lineyes
Premium Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Drive Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Navigation System w/Touchpadyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
18" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
M Sport Brakesyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track60.3 in.
Length182.0 in.
Curb weight3780 lbs.
Gross weight4680 lbs.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Sparkling Bronze Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Estoril Blue
Interior Colors
  • Everest Grey Dakota w/Black Highlight, premium leather
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, premium leather
  • Dakota Oyster/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Venetian Beige, leatherette
  • Black w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, premium leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, premium leather
  • Black Dakota w/Dark Oyster, premium leather
  • Oyster Dakota w/Accent Dark Oyster, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
