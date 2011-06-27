  1. Home
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i Features & Specs

More about the 2013 3 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,850
See 3 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/537.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Torque255 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Sport Lineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Modern Lineyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
M Sport Lineyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,850
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,850
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Highlight Trim Finishers Pearl Gloss Chromeyes
BMW Appsyes
BMW Assist w/Enhanced Bluetooth and USByes
Navigation Systemyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Highlight Trim Finishers Coral Red Matteyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Highlight Trim Finishers Estoril Blue Matteyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Highlight Trim Finishers Black High-Glossyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,850
All Season Tiresyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
Performance Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
18" Star-Spoke M Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Front track60.3 in.
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3360 lbs.
Gross weight4409 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Sparkling Bronze Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Estoril Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Oyster Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, premium leather
  • Black Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige, leatherette
  • Veneto Beige Dakota, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, premium leather
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, premium leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Everest Gray Dakota w/Black Highlight, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,850
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,850
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
