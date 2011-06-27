  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/474.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Sport Lineyes
Modern Lineyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Parking Packageyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
wood trim on dashyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Speed Limit Informationyes
BMW Appsyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
BMW Assist w/Enhanced BT & USByes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Split Fold-Down Rear Seatyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track60.3 in.
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Gross weight4541 lbs.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Sparkling Bronze Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige, leatherette
  • Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Coral Red w/Black Highlight, premium leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, premium leather
  • Venetian Dakota, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Everest Gray Dakota w/Black Highlight, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Oyster Dakota w/Dark Oyster Highlight, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
