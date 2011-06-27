  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Value Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
BMW Appsyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyes
BMW Assist w/Enhanced BT & USByes
Navigation, BMW Assist w/Enhanced BT & USByes
M Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddlesyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
iPod and USB Adapteryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
17" Light Alloy Star-Spoke Wheelsyes
17" V-Spoke Wheelsyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Roof Rails Blackyes
18" Light Alloy Star-Spoke Wheelsyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
17" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.9 cu.ft.
Length178.6 in.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume108.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Platinum Bronze Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Tasman Green Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown Dakota, premium leather
  • Coral Red/Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Cream Beige Dakota, premium leather
  • Oyster/Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Gray Dakota, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles