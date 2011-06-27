  1. Home
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 335is Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.8/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Park Distance Control (Front and Rear)yes
BMW Assist w/Bluetooth Systemyes
BMW Appsyes
Dakota Leatheryes
Navigation Systemyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
iPod and USB Adapteryes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Automatic High Beamsyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume99.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Red
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cream Beige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Gray, premium leather
  • Coral Red/Black, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Cream Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Oyster/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/35R18 90W tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
