Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,650
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|289.8/450.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|200 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
|M Sport Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Value Package
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Park Distance Control (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters
|yes
|BMW Assist w/Bluetooth System
|yes
|BMW Apps
|yes
|Dakota Leather
|yes
|Navigation System
|yes
|Comfort Access System
|yes
|Sport Steering Wheel w/Paddles
|yes
|Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memory
|yes
|Power Rear Sunshade
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription
|yes
|iPod and USB Adapter
|yes
|Active Cruise Control
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear leg room
|33.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.9 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Automatic High Beams
|yes
|Moonroof
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|59.1 in.
|Length
|181.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3362 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|99.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
|Rear track
|59.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|225/45R H tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
