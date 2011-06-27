  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW 3 Series 335i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,200
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,200
M Sport Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,200
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,200
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,200
BMW Assist w/Bluetooth Wireless Technologyyes
Through-Loading System w/Cargo Bagyes
Navigation Systemyes
Logic7 Sound System w/Surround Soundyes
M Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Sport Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Comfort Access w/Comfort Loading and Openyes
Light Burl Walnut Wood Trimyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Glacier Silver Aluminum Trimyes
Aluminum Trimyes
Park Distance Control (Rear Only)yes
Heated Front Seatsyes
iPod and USB Adapteryes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Gray Poplar Wood Trimyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,200
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Automatic High Beamsyes
Metallic Paintyes
M Sport Package Wheel/Tire Upgradeyes
Sport Package Wheel/Tire Upgradeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Front track59.1 in.
Length180.6 in.
Curb weight3946 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume93.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Bronze Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Tasman Green Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Barbera Red Metallic
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Montego Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • LeMans Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown/Black, premium leather
  • Coral Red/Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Cream Beige, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Run flat tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles