Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 335i Features & Specs

More about the 2009 3 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,200
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,200
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,200
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,200
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Front head room36.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Front track59.1 in.
Length181.1 in.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume99.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Platinum Bronze Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Montego Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Barbera Red Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Tasman Green Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Blue Water Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cream Beige, leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, premium leather
  • Cream Beige, premium leather
  • Coral Red/Black, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,200
225/45R H tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
