  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2006 BMW 3 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 BMW 3 Series 325xi Features & Specs

More about the 2006 3 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,800
See 3 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 6250 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,800
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,800
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Front head room37.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume93.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Exterior Colors
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Barrique Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Deep Green Metallic
  • Mystic Blue Metallic
  • Sonora Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Electric Red
  • Jet Black
  • Sparkling Graphite Metallic
  • Arctic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Terra, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,800
205/55R H tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 3 Series Inventory

Related Used 2006 BMW 3 Series 325xi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles