Used 2006 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

2006 330 Coupe w/Sports Pkg & 18" wheels T. Testa , 04/05/2010 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my 2006 330ci certified from a NJ dealership. My first attempt on a certified vehicle. So far car has been great and literally did look almost new upon my purchase. Great blend of sportiness, luxury and fuel efficiency. Can't ask for much more for a sporty vehicle. Report Abuse

M3 look-a-like beamerkid , 08/08/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just got this car last month, and I already fell in love with the car. My dream car is an M3, and this car is really the closet thing you can get to it, especially with the performance package, m wheels and body kit. Some people can't even tell the difference. The car sounds great, everyone that gets in it, mentions the sound of the car. The car take corners and turns better then any other car i've driven. I would highly recommend this car to any interested. or not interested.lol. I would suggest the 330 over the 325 as well because my sister has a 325, and I beat her in any race lol. If you can afford, go for the 330. It's an all around fun car to drive. Report Abuse

As Close To An M3 As You Can Get Bevarian Speed , 04/28/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is one great car. I bought it as a second car so im not putting miles on my brand new Evo 9. The car is excellent. The accleration is very nice and smooth. A fat powerband an power over the entire rpm range. Wanna pass that truck? A downshift isnt even needed to even at 2500 rpms. The handling is excellent, the suspension and steering are very comminucative and constantly sends messages to the driver which is why its best to stay on smooth roads. At low speeds it feels quick but not fast, at high speeds around 90mph it feels like a race car, you feel like theres no end to the speed and fun, even at 140. This is a great car an gets all the looks and is pure fun to drive. Good Job BMW Report Abuse