Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love this car baydriver300 , 02/09/2012 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Purchased used in '10 with only 20K miles. It now reads 45K and has just had it's first 'major' service at my local dealer and it was a shock! Folks say that they are expensive to maintain? First year was cheap! The dealer had all it's service history and all it needed was an oil change. My last service shocked me at how components wear quickly on these cars. Yes, you could probably go 100K with just oil changes/inspections but you are asking for trouble down the road if you plan to keep it. Control rod bushings @ 40K $650, brake and cooling flush @ 40K $289 each! etc. etc. If you want to make the car last AND maintain PEAK performance/handling these things are necessary. Report Abuse

fun but expensive to drive agcanada , 02/25/2014 27 of 33 people found this review helpful The Germans know how to make a great driving car. The combination of ride and handling, performance and comfort has been elusive for North American and Asian car manufacturers alike - but the Germans have been doing it for years. I bought my 2005 330Ci M Sport used in 2013 with under 40K miles to replace my 2001 Porsche Boxster (also with 40K miles) because I needed a back seat for my kids in my summer daily driver. Having owned a BMW before, I knew I was getting into a high-maintenance car. In my experience, these cars cost more to run than modern Porsches. Be prepared to buy the parts and do the work yourself, or pay big labour bills. Report Abuse

You know you want the convertible Lexventura , 05/27/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have owned this gorgeous pre owned (CPO) car for a month now. I routinely get stopped in parking lots for questions. The style has aged so gracefully, many people think its a new car with the top down. Car is composed at all times. My first BMW (after Lexus, Acura), I didn't expect the hype to be true, but it is: the BMW ride is firm but forgivingly compliant at the same time. No lean, no roll but my wife likes the smoothness better than our Lexus. Car has new Michelin Pilots. Power is more than sufficient. On starting, the exhaust note is a pleasantly refined but assertive rumble. You do sit very low in this car, so be prepared to look up at nearly every other vehicle on the road. Report Abuse

Love AND Reliability halohead , 01/13/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Have had my 2005 325 convert for 4 years (bought it used), put 40k miles on it, and have treated it well. In return, it has been a joy to drive, beautiful to look at, and way more reliable than the Ford and Chevy I've owned--on a par with the stalwart Altima on which I put 100k miles. This is the best car I've ever owned, and I've owned a few. There are things I'd change (some of the interior fixtures could be better quality). But nothing beats hearing that growly engine and feeling the car drive like a part of myself. Report Abuse