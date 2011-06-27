Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love this car
Purchased used in '10 with only 20K miles. It now reads 45K and has just had it's first 'major' service at my local dealer and it was a shock! Folks say that they are expensive to maintain? First year was cheap! The dealer had all it's service history and all it needed was an oil change. My last service shocked me at how components wear quickly on these cars. Yes, you could probably go 100K with just oil changes/inspections but you are asking for trouble down the road if you plan to keep it. Control rod bushings @ 40K $650, brake and cooling flush @ 40K $289 each! etc. etc. If you want to make the car last AND maintain PEAK performance/handling these things are necessary.
fun but expensive to drive
The Germans know how to make a great driving car. The combination of ride and handling, performance and comfort has been elusive for North American and Asian car manufacturers alike - but the Germans have been doing it for years. I bought my 2005 330Ci M Sport used in 2013 with under 40K miles to replace my 2001 Porsche Boxster (also with 40K miles) because I needed a back seat for my kids in my summer daily driver. Having owned a BMW before, I knew I was getting into a high-maintenance car. In my experience, these cars cost more to run than modern Porsches. Be prepared to buy the parts and do the work yourself, or pay big labour bills.
You know you want the convertible
Have owned this gorgeous pre owned (CPO) car for a month now. I routinely get stopped in parking lots for questions. The style has aged so gracefully, many people think its a new car with the top down. Car is composed at all times. My first BMW (after Lexus, Acura), I didn't expect the hype to be true, but it is: the BMW ride is firm but forgivingly compliant at the same time. No lean, no roll but my wife likes the smoothness better than our Lexus. Car has new Michelin Pilots. Power is more than sufficient. On starting, the exhaust note is a pleasantly refined but assertive rumble. You do sit very low in this car, so be prepared to look up at nearly every other vehicle on the road.
Love AND Reliability
Have had my 2005 325 convert for 4 years (bought it used), put 40k miles on it, and have treated it well. In return, it has been a joy to drive, beautiful to look at, and way more reliable than the Ford and Chevy I've owned--on a par with the stalwart Altima on which I put 100k miles. This is the best car I've ever owned, and I've owned a few. There are things I'd change (some of the interior fixtures could be better quality). But nothing beats hearing that growly engine and feeling the car drive like a part of myself.
Run Forrest Run! (Do NOT buy this car!)
All of the hype you hear about German engineering is pure unadulterated bugle oil. I'd take any car built in the orient, including a Hyundai, before I'd ever own another BMW. Parts literally fall off (outside mirrors, vent controls), the power top has malfunctioned on many occasions, this thing EATS tires, the water pump went out, the coolant reservoir cracked, brake life is a joke, brake dust is never-ending, the windows squeak, and that is just what I can remember off the top of my head. The dealership is the only one in town, and believe me they know it. Not once have I ever taken it in for service that I didn't have to leave it overnight! And all this for a sticker price over $50K!
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner