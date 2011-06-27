Used 2004 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
I'm trying and I can't find a flaw
I"m one of those guys. You know, the type that's incredibly picky about his cars and finds a few things that could be done better in every car he's owned. I've had a lot of great cars over the years but this is the BEST. I really can't think of anything I would change. It drives great, is incredibly comfortable, looks amazing, has great options and features, plenty of power, incredible handling and it's just flat out FUN. This is the first review i've ever given that hasn't been hyper critical.
Fun First Sport Coupe
Bought this car about a year ago. It is the first and only BMW I've ever owned. It is my favorite car of all that I've owned. With the top down on a sunny day, zinging through the twists and turns of an undulating country road, this car is a ton of fun. My first thought on a beautiful day when I am free from obligations is "...Go for a drive..."! The 2.5 liter in-line six is smooth and responsive. With just 184 hp and similar number torque, it won't win a drag race with a Mustang, but it is surprisingly peppy. I'd estimate 0-60 comes in around 7 seconds, which is comparable to my 2011 Fusion Sport AWD (which has 263 hp). But the miles per gallon is much better. I'm seeing around 28-30 highway, and 21-23 city. This car also just looks great. It cannot be considered practical, seeing the owners' manual strongly suggests using premium gas, and it only carries four people (and their handbags) with just a modicum of back-seat comfort. But who ever buys a convertible with practicality as their first consideration? This is one fun, reliable, and pretty car. I can't recommend it highly enough to the right buyer. This one has definitely made me a BMW fan!
awsome
super awsome it is a great car!!!!!!!!!
First Bimmer Best car Ever!
Pluses: Performance and handling are incredible;high quality build, great engineering Minuses: Sensors that monitor sensors in Emissions control system (difficult to diagnose); excessive brake dust on wheels, smallish back seat, speeding ticket expense (you cant help it), trunk CD changer skips over bumps
I love this car!!
This car sold me on BMW's. The only complaint is that little things break.
