  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2003 BMW 3 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 BMW 3 Series 325xi Features & Specs

More about the 2003 3 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,550
See 3 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.2/415.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,550
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,550
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,550
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Cargo floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,550
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
vinylyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.7 cu.ft.
Length176 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume90.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Electric Red
  • Jet Black
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Mystic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Gray Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black
  • Natural Brown
  • Gray
  • Sand
  • Sand
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,550
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 3 Series Inventory

Related Used 2003 BMW 3 Series 325xi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles