Used 2003 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

2002 Silver 325ci j stastny , 10/26/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful outstanding car. this car turns heads wherever it is. silky smooth inline six. xenon headlights are super bright. the handling couldn't get any better due to the michilen pilots and sport suspension. Report Abuse

This car has been great bobisi , 02/27/2017 330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2011 with 80k miles on it. It has 115k on it now in 2017. I've had very few problems, nothing major; water pump and alternator. The sun roof had to be replaced and is still not perfect but it doesn't leak! The car drives great; power, handling, comfort and reliability are all impressive. I am totally sold on BMW's now, this was my first and at this point there is no going back to anything less. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beyond my expectations. D.Viana , 04/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I did't think my 330 CI coupe was going to be so much fun to drive. Now I think of any excuse to get the car out of my garage. It's truly an experience every time I drive off, turn the DC player on and get on the road. The car responds to my commands and there is no hesitation whatsoever. It's truly a blast to drive this car. Now I understand what it means to be inside the ultimate driving machine. Report Abuse

Love this car Ferrari , 09/04/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car over a year ago and have had no major problems. I bought it Certified Pre-owned from a BMW dealer, paid a slight premium because of it, but well worth it. I can't stress enough how much I love this car. The handling is amazing, the beauty of the exterior is flashy and immediately recognized, and the interior is sleek and classy. Corner handling is great, and the sound of the 6 cylinder engine revving up is well worth the hype. The only downside is a few awkward features inside, such as the second cup holder. It is located right below the center armrest, and the center storage holds, at best, a wallet and pad of paper. Hardly reason enough not to love the car though. Report Abuse