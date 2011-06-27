Used 2003 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
2002 Silver 325ci
outstanding car. this car turns heads wherever it is. silky smooth inline six. xenon headlights are super bright. the handling couldn't get any better due to the michilen pilots and sport suspension.
This car has been great
I bought this car in 2011 with 80k miles on it. It has 115k on it now in 2017. I've had very few problems, nothing major; water pump and alternator. The sun roof had to be replaced and is still not perfect but it doesn't leak! The car drives great; power, handling, comfort and reliability are all impressive. I am totally sold on BMW's now, this was my first and at this point there is no going back to anything less.
Beyond my expectations.
I did't think my 330 CI coupe was going to be so much fun to drive. Now I think of any excuse to get the car out of my garage. It's truly an experience every time I drive off, turn the DC player on and get on the road. The car responds to my commands and there is no hesitation whatsoever. It's truly a blast to drive this car. Now I understand what it means to be inside the ultimate driving machine.
Love this car
I bought this car over a year ago and have had no major problems. I bought it Certified Pre-owned from a BMW dealer, paid a slight premium because of it, but well worth it. I can't stress enough how much I love this car. The handling is amazing, the beauty of the exterior is flashy and immediately recognized, and the interior is sleek and classy. Corner handling is great, and the sound of the 6 cylinder engine revving up is well worth the hype. The only downside is a few awkward features inside, such as the second cup holder. It is located right below the center armrest, and the center storage holds, at best, a wallet and pad of paper. Hardly reason enough not to love the car though.
BMW first timer
2003 325CI coupe w/ 5-sp manual. Pure delight to drive. Manual shifter absolutely glides through each gear, never resisting, never sloppy, just smooth as silk. Power is best termed as graceful. Around town, passing, or normal acceleration just FEELS authoritative, confident and agile quick. Interstate driving is where you especially feel like you own the road. Passing cars and filling holes in traffic so effortlessly. When I test drove this car, I had to run the car out through the gears to get an idea of it's power. Quite frankly, my first impression wasn't that high due to it's lack of high-rev power. The 2.5 is never going to be a screamer. But who actually drives a car full-out anyway?
