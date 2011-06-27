  1. Home
Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/448.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,990
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,990
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Cargo floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,990
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Front track57.9 in.
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.2 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Red
  • Jet Black
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Steel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Sand
  • Natural Brown
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
205/50R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
