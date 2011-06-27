  1. Home
Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 325xi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.2/415.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Cargo floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
vinylyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Length176 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Red
  • Jet Black
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Steel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Sand
  • Natural Brown
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
