  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2002 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 2002 BMW 3 Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 3 Series
5(89%)4(7%)3(1%)2(0%)1(3%)
4.8
74 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Range
$3,000 - $10,475
Used 3 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...15

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

BEST CAR I'VE EVER OWNED

Matt , 12/12/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Absolutely the best car I've ever owned. Could tell the second I started the test drive. My first road trip summarizes it all. 1200 Miles from LA to Lake Tahoe and Back. 4 People in the car, full trunk, AC on, many 100+mph sprints, two over 120, 130 top speed, and two passengers SOUND ASLEEP AT 130MPH!! Up to well over 7000 ft on the Climb up to the summit, driving around for a week at altitude in city driving conditions. Round trip gas mileage 28.6 MPG!!! AMAZING AUTOMOBILE, the quintessential BMW, 2.5L inline six + manual transmission + two door coupe= BMW!! Definitely the ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE!!

Report Abuse

330Ci Showoff

Paulo, 02/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The overall fundaments for me to purchase this car is the exterior design, which catched me and so many others. The overall maintenance is very good. The major problem for me is that I did not have much choices to choose unless I wait at least 2 months to get the options I desire. In another words, there isn't many of this cars in stock.

Report Abuse

The sports coupe you must have

nil, 04/21/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

If you want a sports coupe with performance, no doubt the 330ci is your choice. The car is smooth, responsive and has tons of power. The exterior design is perfect and the overall build quality of the vehicle is excellent.

Report Abuse

Worth the Aggravation

RAB, 12/22/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

OK, I've had problems. Most recently the alternator overcharging. BUT - there is nothing else like this car at this price point. I bought a fully loaded low mileage '02. Once you familiarize yourelf with the Steptronic transmission, you will never buy another brand of car - the performance is that good. And you have to consider the real source for a lot of the little issues - Germans simply do not care about brake dust, wind noise, or cup holders. They want a fast sport coupe that handles well and stops well - period. If you like driving, then the 330Ci is for you.

Report Abuse

My First Bimmer

latina&herbimmer, 01/25/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I LOVE THIS CAR! I have been an avid SUV driver for years, until I test drove this car! My 325cI is fully loaded. The only option left to add was a coffee maker! Being in the miltary I drive around a lot on the installation. My 3 makes me wish I worked more than what I actually do! I have put more miles on it than anticipated, but the car is addictive. I will never go back to an SUV again.

Report Abuse
12345...15
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 2002 BMW 3 Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles