Used 2002 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

BEST CAR I'VE EVER OWNED Matt , 12/12/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Absolutely the best car I've ever owned. Could tell the second I started the test drive. My first road trip summarizes it all. 1200 Miles from LA to Lake Tahoe and Back. 4 People in the car, full trunk, AC on, many 100+mph sprints, two over 120, 130 top speed, and two passengers SOUND ASLEEP AT 130MPH!! Up to well over 7000 ft on the Climb up to the summit, driving around for a week at altitude in city driving conditions. Round trip gas mileage 28.6 MPG!!! AMAZING AUTOMOBILE, the quintessential BMW, 2.5L inline six + manual transmission + two door coupe= BMW!! Definitely the ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE!!

330Ci Showoff Paulo , 02/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The overall fundaments for me to purchase this car is the exterior design, which catched me and so many others. The overall maintenance is very good. The major problem for me is that I did not have much choices to choose unless I wait at least 2 months to get the options I desire. In another words, there isn't many of this cars in stock.

The sports coupe you must have nil , 04/21/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful If you want a sports coupe with performance, no doubt the 330ci is your choice. The car is smooth, responsive and has tons of power. The exterior design is perfect and the overall build quality of the vehicle is excellent.

Worth the Aggravation RAB , 12/22/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful OK, I've had problems. Most recently the alternator overcharging. BUT - there is nothing else like this car at this price point. I bought a fully loaded low mileage '02. Once you familiarize yourelf with the Steptronic transmission, you will never buy another brand of car - the performance is that good. And you have to consider the real source for a lot of the little issues - Germans simply do not care about brake dust, wind noise, or cup holders. They want a fast sport coupe that handles well and stops well - period. If you like driving, then the 330Ci is for you.