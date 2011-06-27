Used 2001 BMW 3 Series 330i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/448.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
vinylyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Length176 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight3318 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Bright Red
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Tanin Red
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
205/50R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
