Used 2000 BMW 3 Series 328i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/431.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Light Yellow Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Bright Red
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Tanin Red
  • Gray
  • Sand
