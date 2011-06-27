Used 2000 BMW 3 Series 328Ci Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/431.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height54.6 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Bright Red
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Light Yellow Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Fern Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tanin Red
  • Sand
  • Black
