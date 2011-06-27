  1. Home
Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 4
Combined MPG212124
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/27 mpg20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/431.6 mi.295.2/442.8 mi.290.0/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.16.4 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG212124
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm206 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.8 l1.9 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5500 rpm190 hp @ 5300 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.37.8 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.2 in.41.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.53.2 in.54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.36.6 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.32.7 in.32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.52.1 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.174.5 in.165.7 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.3142 lbs.2778 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.9.2 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.nono
Height55.7 in.53.8 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width68.5 in.67.3 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Bright Red
  • Alpine White
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Sea Green Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Avus Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Sierra Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Avus Blue Metallic
  • Fern Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Sand
  • Black
  • Black
  • Sand
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Red
