Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 3 Series
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car Ever!

devin, 01/13/2010
devin, 01/13/2010

I purchased this car used and in great shape. There were a few minor dings here and there, but i have been able to clean it up really well. I keep my cars in perfect condition. My 328is has been an exceptional automobile and I LOVE it

This is a great sports car!

hollybuttitta, 02/17/2003
hollybuttitta, 02/17/2003

This car is incredibly reliable and a complete workhorse. It's hauls up hills, passes at the slightest touch of the gas, it wants to run! The engine purrs and it's ride is really smooth. I can't say anything bad about this car. BMW makes cars that are strong, reliable, and fun to drive. If you have to enjoy driving you need a car like this- it's worth the extra money.

Fun Car if you afford it!

rickn, 08/20/2003
rickn, 08/20/2003

After owning the 323 for three years, I can tell you it has been a joy to drive. The handling and overall feel of the vehicle is better than anything Ive ever driven. The only reason I would caution potential buyers is the reliability has proven to be poor. I have had interior trim fall off, many sensors blown and strange electrical/ computer malfunctions. Fortunately, the very expensive repairs were covered under an excellent warranty program. But, with the warranty ending, the annual repair costs will be high. Check with many on line forums discussing the BMW H46 and Consumer Reports, which recently removed the 3 series from their recommended list.

Fun car but has durability issues

Vroom2, 02/04/2005
Vroom2, 02/04/2005

This is a fun car to drive just about anywhere. Great on-road grip, handling, breaking and steering. Could use a few more horses but around town it's plenty fast enough. The main drawbacks are durability of the trim and reliability. When mine was 5 years old it started becoming expensive with radiator, gearbox and other issues. The rubber seals around the windows also started to wear at which point I sold it. Great car but needs some $$$ and TLC to maintain.

Wow

Greg, 05/28/2005
Greg, 05/28/2005

This is my first BMW and I love this car. Handling is 2nd to none. I tend to tire of vehicles very easily and this one is a joy to drive. This one has the DINAN upgrades which make it even more fun.

