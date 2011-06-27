Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever!
I purchased this car used and in great shape. There were a few minor dings here and there, but i have been able to clean it up really well. I keep my cars in perfect condition. My 328is has been an exceptional automobile and I LOVE it
This is a great sports car!
This car is incredibly reliable and a complete workhorse. It's hauls up hills, passes at the slightest touch of the gas, it wants to run! The engine purrs and it's ride is really smooth. I can't say anything bad about this car. BMW makes cars that are strong, reliable, and fun to drive. If you have to enjoy driving you need a car like this- it's worth the extra money.
Fun Car if you afford it!
After owning the 323 for three years, I can tell you it has been a joy to drive. The handling and overall feel of the vehicle is better than anything Ive ever driven. The only reason I would caution potential buyers is the reliability has proven to be poor. I have had interior trim fall off, many sensors blown and strange electrical/ computer malfunctions. Fortunately, the very expensive repairs were covered under an excellent warranty program. But, with the warranty ending, the annual repair costs will be high. Check with many on line forums discussing the BMW H46 and Consumer Reports, which recently removed the 3 series from their recommended list.
Fun car but has durability issues
This is a fun car to drive just about anywhere. Great on-road grip, handling, breaking and steering. Could use a few more horses but around town it's plenty fast enough. The main drawbacks are durability of the trim and reliability. When mine was 5 years old it started becoming expensive with radiator, gearbox and other issues. The rubber seals around the windows also started to wear at which point I sold it. Great car but needs some $$$ and TLC to maintain.
Wow
This is my first BMW and I love this car. Handling is 2nd to none. I tend to tire of vehicles very easily and this one is a joy to drive. This one has the DINAN upgrades which make it even more fun.
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner