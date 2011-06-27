Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best Car Ever! devin , 01/13/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased this car used and in great shape. There were a few minor dings here and there, but i have been able to clean it up really well. I keep my cars in perfect condition. My 328is has been an exceptional automobile and I LOVE it Report Abuse

This is a great sports car! hollybuttitta , 02/17/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is incredibly reliable and a complete workhorse. It's hauls up hills, passes at the slightest touch of the gas, it wants to run! The engine purrs and it's ride is really smooth. I can't say anything bad about this car. BMW makes cars that are strong, reliable, and fun to drive. If you have to enjoy driving you need a car like this- it's worth the extra money.

Fun Car if you afford it! rickn , 08/20/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful After owning the 323 for three years, I can tell you it has been a joy to drive. The handling and overall feel of the vehicle is better than anything Ive ever driven. The only reason I would caution potential buyers is the reliability has proven to be poor. I have had interior trim fall off, many sensors blown and strange electrical/ computer malfunctions. Fortunately, the very expensive repairs were covered under an excellent warranty program. But, with the warranty ending, the annual repair costs will be high. Check with many on line forums discussing the BMW H46 and Consumer Reports, which recently removed the 3 series from their recommended list.

Fun car but has durability issues Vroom2 , 02/04/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a fun car to drive just about anywhere. Great on-road grip, handling, breaking and steering. Could use a few more horses but around town it's plenty fast enough. The main drawbacks are durability of the trim and reliability. When mine was 5 years old it started becoming expensive with radiator, gearbox and other issues. The rubber seals around the windows also started to wear at which point I sold it. Great car but needs some $$$ and TLC to maintain.