Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
1999 BMW 323I
This car is the best car I have ever owned in reliability, fun to drive, and utility. It has only been in the shop a few times for routine maintenance and performs nicely to this day.
99 Convertibles Rock
So far have logged 190k miles. I run 10k miles between oil changes with full synthetic and drive hard and fast. This dream car has held up perfectly. I can get just under 30mpg if I keep the speed below 70. No leaks, doesn't burn oil and still looks like a new car. Repair history: replaced radiator (185k miles); brakes once (front at 90k and rears at 110k - nearly 90% of my driving is highway. Control arms at 100k, HVAC unit at 90K and one tune up at 100k. Advice - DIY for repairs (great websites out there for "how-to" advice and it is pretty easy to work on); buy parts from a reputable aftermarket company. Buy a wind deflector and put the top down!!
Best. first car. ever.
I've only had this car for 2 weeks, and it's definitely a huge change from my dad's volvo wagon. Fuel economy is decent, especially for a car with a 6 cylinder engine, averaging 21 mpg (25-35hw). Backseat room was a pleasant surprise-2 5'8+ guys can fit in the back, no problem. I've put 1,200 miles on it, and so far no problems. I get tons of compliments on my car, the heated seats are nice for a New Yorker, and the sound system is great for a 12 year old car. Road noise actually isn't bad The only thing I don't like is the cup holders.It's fine for a little cappuccino or a giant sweet tea, but anything in between doesn't stay in and I just hold it between my legs.:/
323i convertible : perfect SoCal car
the final year of the BMW E36, they worked out all the bugs at this stage. power, acceleration, handling.... this car has it all. of course the traditional BMW pricetag for repairs goes along with this. but... truly a driving automobile. the car is so fun to drive Im going to miss her tremendously. I highly recommend this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
323 IC - fun in the sun
The 323IC is best with the top down and driving with the open air feel. If I could only use a one word description for this car, it would be "SMOOTH".
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner