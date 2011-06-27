Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

1999 BMW 323I John doe , 12/31/2005 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This car is the best car I have ever owned in reliability, fun to drive, and utility. It has only been in the shop a few times for routine maintenance and performs nicely to this day. Report Abuse

99 Convertibles Rock sanderson14 , 09/30/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful So far have logged 190k miles. I run 10k miles between oil changes with full synthetic and drive hard and fast. This dream car has held up perfectly. I can get just under 30mpg if I keep the speed below 70. No leaks, doesn't burn oil and still looks like a new car. Repair history: replaced radiator (185k miles); brakes once (front at 90k and rears at 110k - nearly 90% of my driving is highway. Control arms at 100k, HVAC unit at 90K and one tune up at 100k. Advice - DIY for repairs (great websites out there for "how-to" advice and it is pretty easy to work on); buy parts from a reputable aftermarket company. Buy a wind deflector and put the top down!! Report Abuse

Best. first car. ever. maggiewashere , 11/30/2010 17 of 20 people found this review helpful I've only had this car for 2 weeks, and it's definitely a huge change from my dad's volvo wagon. Fuel economy is decent, especially for a car with a 6 cylinder engine, averaging 21 mpg (25-35hw). Backseat room was a pleasant surprise-2 5'8+ guys can fit in the back, no problem. I've put 1,200 miles on it, and so far no problems. I get tons of compliments on my car, the heated seats are nice for a New Yorker, and the sound system is great for a 12 year old car. Road noise actually isn't bad The only thing I don't like is the cup holders.It's fine for a little cappuccino or a giant sweet tea, but anything in between doesn't stay in and I just hold it between my legs.:/ Report Abuse

323i convertible : perfect SoCal car khristophertab@gmail.com , 11/15/2015 323i 2dr Convertible 8 of 9 people found this review helpful the final year of the BMW E36, they worked out all the bugs at this stage. power, acceleration, handling.... this car has it all. of course the traditional BMW pricetag for repairs goes along with this. but... truly a driving automobile. the car is so fun to drive Im going to miss her tremendously. I highly recommend this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse