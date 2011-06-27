  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1998 BMW 3 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 BMW 3 Series 328is Features & Specs

More about the 1998 3 Series
Overview
See 3 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3142 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Black II
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Alpine White III
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Titan Silver Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
See 3 Series Inventory

Related Used 1998 BMW 3 Series 328is info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles