Used 1998 BMW 3 Series 328i Features & Specs

More about the 1998 3 Series
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room43.6 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3395 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imola Red
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Black II
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Titan Silver Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
