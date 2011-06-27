  1. Home
Used 1998 BMW 3 Series 328i Features & Specs

More about the 1998 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.2/431.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Black II
  • Imola Red
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Titan Silver Metallic
