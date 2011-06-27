  1. Home
Used 1998 BMW 3 Series 318ti Features & Specs

More about the 1998 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Length165.7 in.
Curb weight2778 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Titan Silver Metallic
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black II
