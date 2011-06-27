  1. Home
Used 1998 BMW 3 Series 318i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/475.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length174.5 in.
Width66.9 in.
Curb weight2954 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Titan Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black II
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
