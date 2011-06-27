Used 1998 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1998 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 4
Combined MPG212024
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg17/26 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/442.8 mi.282.2/431.6 mi.328.0/475.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.6 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG212024
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.8 l1.9 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5500 rpm193 hp @ 5500 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.no
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.4 in.no
Front leg room41.2 in.41.4 in.no
Front shoulder room53.2 in.54.4 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.37.5 in.no
Rear leg room28.1 in.34.6 in.no
Rear shoulder room43.6 in.54.2 in.no
Measurements
Length174.5 in.176.0 in.174.5 in.
Curb weight3296 lbs.3197 lbs.2954 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.no
Height53.1 in.55.7 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.107.3 in.106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.68.5 in.66.9 in.
Ground clearanceno4.2 in.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Titan Silver Metallic
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Black II
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Boston Green Metallic
