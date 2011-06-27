Used 1998 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|20
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|17/26 mpg
|20/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.2/442.8 mi.
|282.2/431.6 mi.
|328.0/475.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|16.6 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|20
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|181 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.8 l
|1.9 l
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 5500 rpm
|193 hp @ 5500 rpm
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|38.4 in.
|no
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|41.4 in.
|no
|Front shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|54.4 in.
|no
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.3 in.
|37.5 in.
|no
|Rear leg room
|28.1 in.
|34.6 in.
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|43.6 in.
|54.2 in.
|no
|Measurements
|Length
|174.5 in.
|176.0 in.
|174.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3296 lbs.
|3197 lbs.
|2954 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.9 cu.ft.
|10.7 cu.ft.
|no
|Height
|53.1 in.
|55.7 in.
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|107.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|67.3 in.
|68.5 in.
|66.9 in.
|Ground clearance
|no
|4.2 in.
|no
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 1998 BMW 3 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3