Used 1998 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Its True (the Ultimate Driving Machine)
This is my 1st BMW and I will always own a BMW from this point on. The car has features than are even listed. If you own or buying a BMW you have to read the manual. If I didn't I wouldn't know so many things the car does for me. It sticks to the ground like glue. The electronic governer doesnt allow you to go faster than 147 MPH. People asked where I get it that fast in Chicago. It doesn't take long and U don't feel it. If you are thinking about buying one DO IT!!! Drop that top and fly... HK Stereo upgrade a must!!
Great
This is actually my first car, and I love it. It's fun, and has been reliable. The car is quick, and can corner great. The only bad thing is the cup holder, which is the only thing in suggested improvements. The bits are a bit expensive, such as the dash lights. This isn't just great because it's my first car, one of the cars in the house is much faster and is for wheel drive. Not a whole not of trunk space, but I can fit my guitar in it, and really anything I need to fit in it. The back seats also lack a bit of leg room. Nothing I can say is bad about this car, so I do recommend this.
Thrill to drive
This car is a thrill to drive. Even though it is six years old, it still looks and drives like a new car. The biggest thrill is with the top down. Very little wind in the front seat. All the great accesories are included with the car. Very well built and low maintenance car. Great gas mileage. This is my second BMW and it won't be the last. The car handles great and has good acceleration. The only draw back is there isn't much room in the back seat. This is a great car.
SPORTS CAR QUALITY BUILT
Beware of the convertible top!
I just bought this car a couple of months ago. The previous owner spent over one thousand dollars at a BMW dealer attempting to fix the convertible-after all-that is why you buy this model. Although it does go up and down, it doesn't do it anywhere near as smooth as you would expect from a BMW. I am still going back and forth with the dealer I bought it from to get it right. Don't get me wrong-I LOVE the car_but I bought it for the convertible aspect and it is a very expensive and difficult thing to deal with.
