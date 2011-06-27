  1. Home
Used 1997 BMW 3 Series 328i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Madeira Black Pearl Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
