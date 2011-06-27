  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1997 BMW 3 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 BMW 3 Series 318i Features & Specs

More about the 1997 3 Series
Overview
See 3 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/475.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Madeira Black Pearl Metallic
  • Violet Red II
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Atlanta Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Green
  • Estorial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black II
  • Dark Blue
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Palmettogruen Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Dark Green II Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Imolarot Uni
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
See 3 Series Inventory

Related Used 1997 BMW 3 Series 318i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles