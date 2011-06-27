  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1997 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 1997 BMW 3 Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 3 Series
5(81%)4(15%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
26 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$833 - $2,010
Used 3 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I was in shock up until writing this Review

merc272, 02/05/2012
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

The one word that pops to mind when i think of this car is "timeless". Its like a well maintained Italian suit, aged with beauty, but always stylish. The throttle response is a little iffy because the pedal seems to have a lengthy discussion with the engine and drive train before kicking me back in the seat. (that's what you get when you let the french design a transmission) never the less I'm never afraid to push it just a little bit more, and hit a blistering speed of 115mph on the highway before backing off the throttle. I was floored, grinning ear to ear like a little kid who had just gotten his first 22. rifle for Christmas. This is truly what a proper sports car should be.

Report Abuse

Hidden Costs Of BMW Ownership

ACF, 03/23/2009
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

Look, the BMW 3 series is as about a pleasurable ride in a daily driver you can possibly get. Great road feel, great acceleration, great looks, & in the MT a superior shifting experience. However, be prepared to pay high maintenance costs, especially beyond 75k miles. I bought my '97 with 49k miles. It now has 99k, & I have put out around $7k in maintenance since. Clutch is $900, alternator is $450, ball joints are $500, water pump $400, tires (sport) $700 & brakes $300 done every other year. It has some quirky things too. LED displays (radio & odm) go dim/out, radiator necks break, coolant lever sensors go bad, paint chips/rusts way to easy. All in all a great ride, but you're gonna pay.

Report Abuse

A lot of car for the money

fritz, 11/09/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I own a 1997 BMW 318iS, it's almost identical to an M3 other than the engine which is the reliable M44 4 cyl. A solid car that is nimble and gets 38mpg highway, 24mpg in town, an average of about 30-32mpg. The S version has a lower M3 like sport suspension, wider stance, and mine was ordered with M3 rims which perfectly suit the car without being gawdy. Regular maintenance will give you a reliable smooth ride. Torquey engine redlines quickly with moderate gas but shifter seems longwinded compared to a 1980's Manual. Nice interior, mine has heated seats that warm up quickly in two modes. Multiple cabin vents. May be small for a larger person. I'm 6' tall and fit nicely. Very fun to drive.

Report Abuse

1997 Arctic Silver 328is

urban328is, 04/25/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my first car, my father bought it for me for $10k. It is Arctic Silver, fully loaded with sports package, 6 disc changer, leather, etc. It does have 132000 miles on it but they are mostly highway miles and this car still drives like it is fresh off the lot. I would highly recommend the 3-series, we have two on the driveway and couildnt be happier with them.

Report Abuse

Be ware of your local BMW shop

saltyswede, 03/29/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Took my car to S.F. BMW for a 60k check up. I was told that the cost would be 650. They then took of new wiperblades and replaced them etc. alot of hidden costs. They told me that the radiator was leaking and said that it with the "plastic waterpump and thermostate housing" at a cost of 3800. I took the car to a independent shop who informed me that the production date of my car indicated that it would not have the plastic waterpump. If you need parts for your BMW try the Partsbin.com they sell OEM and after market parts. S.F. BMW OEM Radiator 385 The Partsbin OME with shiping 169 The radiators are both made by baher and are identical.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 1997 BMW 3 Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles